HAMILTON (Mercer) — Homicide detectives are investigating a severely burned body found near a cemetery Tuesday morning, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Hamilton police received a call around 6:45 a.m. from a person on Clover Avenue reporting the human remains, Onofri said. Cops responded and found that a dead victim had been burned.

According to Onofri, officials are waiting on the results of an autopsy.

MidJersey.News reported that the victim was an adult female.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Hamilton police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide task force at 609-989-6406.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

