Suspect in fatal Toms River hookah shooting found in Virginia

The fugitive from justice wanted in the murder of a Brick man at a Toms River hookah lounge in August has been arrested in Virginia.

Shots were fired on Aug. 27 at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue.

Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, took a bullet to his lower abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors. Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune Township, and Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, were both shot but survived.

Suspect on the run

Authorities charged Eric Manzanares, 22, with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Manzanares was found by enforcement in Prince William County, Virginia and taken into custody on April 7. He is being held at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center in Manassas awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Billhimer did not disclose why Manzanares was in Virginia or the relationship between the two men.

The shooting led to the closing of the hookah lounge for multiple zoning, safety and code violations. Their Certificate of Occupancy was revoked and "they are no longer permitted to operate or do business at 1783 Hooper Ave." in the Silverton section of town, according to Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill.

