Surprisingly, New Jersey ranks high at producing poker players

I'll be honest, I'm the farthest thing from a gambler. I like to be smart with my money. I hate seeing it get taken away from me by a casino.

I've only ever been to a casino a handful of times in my life, and after losing money the last time I went, I decided that was enough for me.

I like to side with blackjack, too. I'm not much of a poker player. But apparently, New Jerseyans are.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

According to a study done by High 5 Casino New Jersey ranks as the 6th best state at poker.

We have produced 40 professional poker stars here in the Garden State. The top five states at producing professional poker players are Texas, Nevada, Florida, New York and California.

As it compares to those states, I'd say we do well. Texas, Florida, New York and California are all significantly bigger states than us, so it makes sense they may produce more players. And Nevada has Las Vegas, need I say more?

The popularity of poker is at an all-time high in the United States. 50 million Americans regularly play poker.

I've played it with my friends from time to time at someone's house, but I've never played it at a casino. I can confidently say I won't be joining the 50 million other Americans regularly playing poker.

But in being at a casino and winning money before, I can understand how it may be an adrenaline rush for some to hit the tables and play.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.