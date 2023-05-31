Supreme Court rules against a longtime heinous practice in NJ (Opinion)

Earlier this month we told you about New Jersey's practice of seizing your home and then selling it and keeping the profits.

We are one of only 12 states with the absolute unconstitutional, un-American gall to do such a thing to this day. Well, that may change here in New Jersey after a Supreme Court ruling concerning a 94-year-old woman in Minnesota.

The attorney for homeowner and grandmother Geraldine Tyler, told the court during April 26 oral arguments that local governments shouldn’t be able to seize and keep the full value of a home as payment for much smaller property tax debts.

The county in Minnesota seized Tyler’s condo, valued at $93,000, and sold it for just $40,000. Instead of keeping the $15,000 it was owed, the county retained the full $40,000, amounting to a windfall of $25,000, according to PLF.

According to this recent Supreme Court ruling, the state of New Jersey should stop this heinous practice, many times used against elderly homeowners.

If for whatever reason a person falls behind in their taxes and has to forfeit their home, any sales should return excess monies to the homeowner.

It probably happens in New Jersey more than the other 12 states that still use this practice due to outrageously high property taxes. Shameful. We'll wait to see the change in policy here in our state after this Supreme Court ruling.

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom