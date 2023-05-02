NJ is only one of 12 states that will take your home and your money

You may recall the story from a few years ago. A 106-year-old widow in Cranford was about to get kicked out of the house she had lived in since 1943.

It didn't matter that she was suffering from dementia, heart disease and severe arthritis, the town wanted their money. Her daughter had been taking care of her and they fell behind on property taxes and the bill just kept getting bigger.

When word got out about what was going to happen the people of New Jersey stepped in and a GoFundMe account saved the day.

The thing that New Jersey and 11 other states do that most other states wouldn't dare do is keep your money. If you can't pay your taxes and the house goes up for tax sale, most other states will remit to you the amount of money above the amount owed to the town or state in taxes. Not in New Jersey.

New Jersey, like other "liberal" states, will keep ALL of the money that comes from the sale of your home.

The other states are Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, Alabama, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon and the District of Columbia.

Like those other states, New Jersey has built a massive money-sucking machine for their governments. They need to grab all the cash they can to keep feeding the beast.

There is now a case before the Supreme Court about property rights and if states can actually keep the excess proceeds of a tax sale.

It's usually elderly widows who get caught up in this situation and get tossed out on the street with no compensation. Oh, but New Jersey has a property tax break for seniors over 65. You get $250 off of your tax bill. The average in New Jersey is over $9,000 a year and many are much, much higher. There's also an income limit for seniors to qualify.

This is a great state with many wonderful things to offer, not to mention some pretty amazing people. But is it any wonder why more and more of our friends and family flee to other states to escape the madness, cruelty and insanity of our outrageous state government and its costs.

We'll let you know what the Supreme Court decides on Grandma's house and money. If 38 other states don't do it because it's disgusting, maybe the highest court in the land will make New Jersey stop.

New Jersey also taxes some wacky things... In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

