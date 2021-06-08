TOMS RIVER — Hoping to head off trouble again this summer, a 10 p.m. curfew was reinstated for Normandy Beach and Chadwick Beach.

The curfew had been in effect in 2020 after police said teens began to congregate and cause trouble. Many of them were visiting from out of town and were yelling obscenities, destroying property and trespassing prompting complaints from residents of the neighborhoods, according to police.

The same behavior started up again this spring, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

"We have had incidents of large groups gathering and causing disturbances that we have had to respond to," Messina said.

The department also requested that parents not drop their kids off in the area.

A factor last year was the lack of activities available because of restrictions put in place by Gov. Phil Murphy to slow the spread of coronavirus. Capacity was limited at many of the arcades and boardwalk businesses where teens usually hang out. Those orders have since been rescinded.

Police said there will also be zero tolerance for all offenses including motor vehicle infractions this summer.

