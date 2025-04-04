Prom season is coming up! This means if you’re a teen (or a parent of one) you’ve started thinking about what color and style of dress you’ll be searching for in the coming weeks.

I, personally, went with a yellow dress but I admittedly wasn’t the one who was invested in fashion, my date was.

Shocking no one, yellow is not among the more fashionable colors for prom dresses in 2025.

So what is?

The online diamond retailer, Rare Carat, looked at Google trends to find out what the popular trends are for prom dress colors this year.

The study analyzed the average monthly search volume for terms such as “prom dress,” “homecoming dress” and related keywords across all 50 states.

Popular dress colors for prom

Here are just some of the findings from Google Trends:

👗 Black is the top choice in 20 states, including Delaware and Maryland.

Black remains a classic and versatile color, admired for its timeless elegance and ability to pair with virtually any accessory. It is a favorite for many high school students looking to make a chic statement on prom night.

👗 Blue is the top choice in 15 states, including Pennsylvania and New York.

Blue prom dresses, ranging from soft pastels to bold, deep hues, are seen as a symbol of sophistication and poise.

👗 Red and green tied for third place, coming in as the top choice in states including Alabama, Florida, Missouri, and Tennessee.

But what’s the most popular dress color in the Garden State?

Purple is the popular color for prom dresses in New Jersey

Purple “combines creativity and sophistication, making it a bold choice for students who want to stand out with a touch of elegance.”

So don that purple and enjoy your prom night/weekend, New Jersey teens!

