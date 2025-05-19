Strike ends, but no rail service Monday — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

🚉 BLET says they have reached an agreement with NJ Transit

🚉 Trains will roll Tuesday morning

🚉 Gov. Phil Murphy & NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri suggest working from home

After trains screeched to a halt on Friday because of a strike, NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen reached an agreement Sunday.

Service will resume Tuesday morning, not Monday as initially announced by BLET.

Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit CEO/President CEO Kris Kolluri announced the agreement in a press briefing Sunday night. They said the contingency plan for enhanced bus service for the strike will still be in effect on Monday as is an "extraordinarily complex operation" to restart the train.

"Coming back into service there are several things that have to happen in order to make sure the railroad works properly. We have to pre-position the equipment. We have to do safety checks. We have to make sure that the engineers who have now officially concluded the strike, or soon to conclude the strike, are now called into work, and to make sure that their schedules are all matched up, where they where they need to go. This is an extraordinarily complex operation," Kolluri said during a press briefing Sunday night.

Kolluri and Murphy encouraged riders to work from home on Monday if possible. The governor said that Monday is the second least busiest day of the week for NJ Transit.

✈️ Newark Airport issues stack up

✈️ Poll shows NJ voters split blame

✈️ Partisan politics tie into views

Immense travel issues have surfaced at Newark Liberty International Airport since early May, and New Jersey voters in a recent survey have lots of blame to go around.

Over half of voters who took part in a recent Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill New Jersey survey — 53% of respondents — would feel unsafe taking a flight from Newark, while 47% said they would feel safe.

Just 20% of those polled said they have not been following the chaos closely, while 4 in 5 New Jersey voters said they have been paying close attention to issues at Newark Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s outdated technology has drawn a spotlight since the controllers handling Newark were shifted last summer from Long Island to Philadelphia.

At least three radar disruptions involving lost communication to planes mid-air have worsened the staffing crisis.

Several FAA air traffic controllers have taken 45-day "trauma leave" following an April 28th incident in which the equipment did not work for a full minute and a half.

🔴 Biden has prostate cancer

🔴 Doctors say is is among the most aggressive forms

🔴 Family reviewing treatment options

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what’s known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

🔴 NJ man admits attempted murder

🔴 Strangled, beat fiancé with curtain rod

🔴Victim was pregnant

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 33-year-old man will spend at least years in prison for a vicious domestic violence attack in which he tried to kill a pregnant victim.

In March, John “JP” Linnington, of Cape May, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim by strangulation and contempt of a judicial order.

Linnington was initially arrested on April 11, 2022, after he strangled and beat his fiancé, who managed to escape.

The attack had begun in a car and continued into a home, where he punched, bit and also hit the victim with a metal curtain rod, Cape May County Herald previously reported.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated and he was indicted on the heavier charges over a year later in October 2023.

At least three of Linnington’s relatives were later charged with witness tampering, after they allegedly tried to get the domestic violence victim to walk back her statements on being attacked, Breaking AC reported.

❎ Wrestling remains among most popular HS sports

❎ Changes coming to NJ wrestling tournament schedule

For almost 100 years, Wrestling has been one of the most popular High School Interscholastic Sports in the United States. The sport saw its biggest growth in the decades after World War Two, thanks to the post-war Baby Boom.

New Jersey has its own unique High School Wrestling History. State HS Wrestling Championships date back to 1934 and various venues around the state have hosted the "State Mat Tournaments".

For the first time in decades, there is a scheduling conflict at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall that will force the New Jersey "State Mat Tournament" to change its schedule starting in 2026.

The annual Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) will be changing the date for their Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments. The new Broadcast Agreement with ESPN will have the Tournament switch to a Thursday-Tuesday schedule with the Championship game on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

