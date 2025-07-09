💳 Police found a credit card skimmer at a Family Dollar in South Jersey

💳 They think the device had been there for two weeks

💳 Customers are urged to take action

STRATFORD — Police have issued a warning in one Camden County borough about a credit card skimmer that was found at a Family Dollar store.

On Sunday, July 6, Stratford police responded to the Family Dollar, located at 198 Warwick Road for a report of a found credit card reader attached to the register’s credit card machine.

Police believe the skimmer had been there for at least two weeks.

Skimmers are electronic devices secretly hidden on card readers that reads the customer’s data, allowing bad actors to steal credit or debit card information.

Customers who believe their credit, debit or benefits card was compromised, are urged to notify their bank and credit card company immediately, police said.

EBT/SNAP cards (Electronic benefit transfer/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) are often targets for scammers since most of these cards are unchipped, police explained. Benefit recipients should contact their issuer for a replacement card.

Stratford residents who think they may be victims of this fraud should contact the Stratford Police Department at 856-783-8616.

There have been multiple reports recently about skimming devices being found on credit card readers at banks and stores around New Jersey.

A more recent example occurred in April in Old Bridge when a Romanian national was charged with placing a skimming device at a Wawa on Route 34.

Constantin Gavrila Balauta was charged with seven counts of forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft by unlawful taking. Old Bridge police said he was associated with an organized crime ring. At least seven people, including a Sayreville resident, and six in Old Bridge had their information stolen by the skimmer, police confirmed.

This year, police also found skimmers on credit card machines at stores in places like Mount Ephraim, South Toms River, Pennsauken, and Burlington Township.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom