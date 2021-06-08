Rowan University reopens NJ campuses after bomb threat

Students and staff have returned to the campuses of Rowan University after a call was received that multiple bombs had been placed at all three locations.

"Please evacuate all Rowan University campuses immediately. There is a bomb threat under investigation," the university said on Twitter at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"In an abundance of caution, the university’s Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Office of the President, ordered an immediate evacuation of all facilities," spokesman Joe Cardona said.

By 1:50 p.m., the school said university police completed an inspection of all buildings and gave the all-clear for a return.

Cardona told New Jersey 101.5 that there are some classes in session at the main campus in Glassboro, the medical school in Camden and the Stratford campus.

"There were people in labs, workers of course and in the summer we have 200 kids living on campus year round," Cardona said.

He referred questions about the threat to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, which on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

University police asked anyone with information about the threat to call Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-881-1500. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (Tip411).

It was the second threat to a New Jersey school on Tuesday. Asbury Park High School and the Thurgood Marshall Elementary School were both put on lockdown after a threat was received. The district's other schools sheltered in place. All schools were reopened around noon.

The threat also interrupted voting at Asbury Park High School, the only school used as a polling location in the city.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The best Jersey diners that don't exist anymore New Jersey diners are not only about great food, but the ambiance as well. You get to know the servers, they get to know you. It's fun seeing which celebrity's picture with the owner is hanging on the wall. New Jersey diners bring you something that the franchise places could never bring and that is a taste of New Jersey. With that in mind, Steve Trevelise wanted to know what some of your favorite diners were that don't exist anymore. He asked that to his Facebook following, here's some of what they came up with.