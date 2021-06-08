Several Asbury Park, NJ schools on lockdown, voters sent elsewhere

At least two schools in Asbury Park were placed on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning sending voters to other polling locations.

Authorities said after noon that the lockdown had been lifted and voting could resume.

Police had sent an alert at 11:15 a.m. about Asbury Park High School being on lockdown but offered no details. It is the only polling location at a school in Asbury Park.

The investigation in Asbury Park was happening as authorities evacuated the campuses of Gloucester County-based Rowan University because of their own bomb threat.

The Asbury Park school district said because of "information received this morning and out of an abundance of caution" the Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, located seven blocks away, was placed on a modified lockdown. Other buildings in the district were sheltering in place.

Mayor John Moor, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden and the Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Rowan University announced on Twitter at 11:32 a.m. that a bomb threat resulted in the evacuation of their campuses. More information was not immediately available and it was not clear whether the incidents in different corners of the state were related.

