🔴 At least 7 victims had debit and credit card info stolen

🔴 Suspect is a man from Romania

🔴 New Jersey is a top 5 state for card skimmer scams

OLD BRIDGE — A Romanian national is charged with placing a skimming device at a Wawa on Route 34 to steal credit card numbers.

Constantin Gavrila Balauta is charged with seven counts each of forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft by unlawful taking.

As of Wednesday, Balauta is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Old Bridge police, he is associated with an organized crime ring. Authorities did not name the organization.

At least seven people, including one Sayreville resident and six Old Bridge residents, had their information stolen by the card skimmer, police said.

Wawa on Route 34 in Old Bridge (Google Maps)

Interpol helps in card skimmer investigation

On Feb. 28, the Old Bridge police reached out to the public on Facebook. They asked for help to identify a man seen on surveillance cameras entering the Wawa on Route 34.

"The community’s cooperation played a crucial role in the successful resolution of this investigation," police said.

Card skimmer suspect ID'd as Constantin Gavrila Balauta (Old Bridge police)

However, they also had help from investigators with the International Criminal Police Organization, better known as Interpol.

Balauta was identified with their support and the use of facial recognition technology.

New Jersey is popular for card skimmers

Shoppers in New Jersey should be on the lookout for credit card skimmers; the Garden State is among the top five states for reported skimmers, according to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell.

Skimmers are often placed over real card readers and quietly steal information, including credit card numbers, PINs, and names.

Card skimmers are only becoming more common. Their use spiked 40% from 2022 to 2023, according to the NJCCIC.

Authorities recommend checking for signs of tampering before paying, using contactless forms of payment, and using credit cards over debit cards for better consumer protections.

