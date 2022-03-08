Stratford, NJ women accused of keeping girl in shock collar

STRATFORD — Three women have been accused of allowing an electric dog collar to be used on a child in their household as a repeated method of punishment.

Kelly Mennig, Rebecca Mennig and Rachel Mennig were all arrested and each face charges of child abuse and aggravated assault.

A neighbor called Stratford police on Tuesday, reporting the allegations of abuse against a young teenage girl who had sought help.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the marks on her neck.

She also said to authorities that the same women had withheld food and proper clothing from her at different times, in addition to using the shock collar as a form of punishment for the past several years.

While all three Mennig women denied those allegations, someone else from the household said they had witnessed the abuse multiple times.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency has removed her from the home.

Kelly, Rebecca and Rachel Mennig all remained in Camden County jail as of Wednesday.

A scheduled court hearing had been postponed until Friday morning.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

