CHESTERFIELD — A 62-year-old Stratford woman is the second person to be killed recently along the same stretch of roadway on Sykesville Road.

Julie Galezniak was riding a bicycle on Dec. 4 when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman died after being airlifted to a Trenton hospital following the accident. The investigation revealed Galezniak was riding her bike southbound on Sykesville Road with other cyclists when she was struck by the pickup heading in the same direction.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

Galezniak was an avid bike rider, according to several Facebook friends.

On Oct. 20, a 71-year-old Chesterfield woman, Mary Broderick, was also fatally struck by a vehicle being driven by 86-year-old Valentina Golya of Chesterfield, as she was walking along the same stretch of Sykesville Road. Golya was issued a summons for careless driving.

