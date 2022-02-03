NJ man accused of speeding uphill when he hit, killed cyclist
CHESTERFIELD — A 20-year-old Chesterfield man is criminally charged with causing the death of a 62-year-old woman on a bicycle, hitting her in a speeding pickup two months ago, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Thursday.
Julie Galezniak, of Stratford, was thrown from her bike and suffered severe injuries — including a fractured skull — in the crash while she was riding with a group of cyclists midday on Dec. 4.
Dylan Weatherwalks was traveling at a speed of 75 MPH, 25 miles over the speed limit, as he approached the group in his Chevrolet Silverado, according to analysis performed by the State Police fatal accident reconstruction unit.
He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.
Investigation showed that Weatherwalks was speeding southbound along Sykesville Road, a two-lane roadway with no shoulders, when he tried to pass the group by veering into the northbound lane while going up a hill, Coffina said.
At the top, he saw an oncoming vehicle and veered back into the southbound lane, hitting Galezniak, according to the prosecutor.
Galezniak was airlifted to a Trenton hospital and died that afternoon.
In addition to the criminal charges, Weatherwalks was ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, and improper passing.
He was being held in Burlington County Jail as of Thursday, pending a first court appearance.