NJ man accused of speeding uphill when he hit, killed cyclist

CHESTERFIELD — A 20-year-old Chesterfield man is criminally charged with causing the death of a 62-year-old woman on a bicycle, hitting her in a speeding pickup two months ago, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Thursday.

Julie Galezniak, of Stratford, was thrown from her bike and suffered severe injuries — including a fractured skull — in the crash while she was riding with a group of cyclists midday on Dec. 4.

Dylan Weatherwalks was traveling at a speed of 75 MPH, 25 miles over the speed limit, as he approached the group in his Chevrolet Silverado, according to analysis performed by the State Police fatal accident reconstruction unit.

He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.

Julie Galezniak (zalefuneralhome.net) Burlington cyclist death Julie Galezniak (zalefuneralhome.net) loading...

Investigation showed that Weatherwalks was speeding southbound along Sykesville Road, a two-lane roadway with no shoulders, when he tried to pass the group by veering into the northbound lane while going up a hill, Coffina said.

At the top, he saw an oncoming vehicle and veered back into the southbound lane, hitting Galezniak, according to the prosecutor.

Galezniak was airlifted to a Trenton hospital and died that afternoon.

In addition to the criminal charges, Weatherwalks was ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, and improper passing.

He was being held in Burlington County Jail as of Thursday, pending a first court appearance.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.