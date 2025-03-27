⛽ Legislation would end NJ prohibition on self-serve gas

⛽ Most New Jersey residents are not in favor

⛽ It's a "Jersey Thing"

When New Jersey 101.5 first came on-the-air in the early 1990's, one of the very first topics discussed with listeners was if you should be able to pump your own gas.

For more than three decades it has been a frequent topic of conversation.

Then, like now, the overwhelming sentiment is: "Jersey Girls DON'T Pump Gas." Neither do Jersey Guys.

Can we just stop.

Aren’t there more important things for the legislature to be doing? Have they already solved New Jersey’s affordability crisis and I missed the memo?

New Jersey is the only state in the nation that does not allow self-serve gas, and I am fine with that. It's a Jersey thing.

End of discussion.

Only, apparently, it's not.

Here it comes again

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, who is also running for the republican nomination for governor, is making another attempt at ending the state's prohibition on self-serve gas.

Bramnick has re-introduced S4303, dubbed the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act. It is almost the same bill that didn't make it through the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee two years ago.

Bramnick also says that every other state allows so why not New Jersey?

"I think part of it is marketing and showing it does work in 49 states. There must be a reason 49 states don't really have a problem with it," Bramnick said.

Leave it alone

Callers to the new Jersey 101.5 Morning Show overwhelmingly supported keeping the law as is.

Christine, from Brick, told us, “I’m a Jersey girl. I don’t pump gas. It will not save time and it does not save money. There are more important topics the legislature needs to be concerned with. Pumping your own gas is not one of them.”

Lyn, from Bridgewater, added her reasons for not pumping her own gas:

⛽ When traveling at night, I feel safer not having to get out of my car

⛽ What happens to all of the current workers when they lose their jobs

⛽ It's a Jersey thing

I couldn’t agree more, Lyn. It IS a Jersey thing.

Still, there were some who wanted the option.

Dave, from Westampton, suggested at least making it an option or eliminating the penalties for pumping your won gas. “Those fighting it come off as entitled and lazy,” he said, “It’s not difficult to pump your own gas.”

Amanda, from Jackson worried about fraud. “Unattended gas pumps have a higher risk of having card skimmers installed. Why are we welcoming that?” she asked.

Sen. Bramnick, hearing the on-air debate, called in to defend his legislation.

He likened self-serve gas to the self-scanners at stores and supermarkets. He says he used to hate them, but now he embraces the technology.

Jessica, from Howell, was unimpressed with that argument.

“There is a difference between scanning cereal and pumping gas,” she said, “I don't stand outside in the cold scanning groceries. Just leave this alone.”

