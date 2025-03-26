To pump your own gas or not? That is the question this NJ candidate is driving forward

☑️ The new legislation is the same bill that failed in 2022

☑️ Sponsor State Sen. Jon Bramnick said full-serve pumps are not eliminated

☑️ 'There must be a reason 49 states don't really have a problem with it'

A New Jersey legislator is making another attempt at ending the state's prohibition on self-serve gas.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, has re-introduced S4303, dubbed the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act. It is almost the same bill that didn't make it through the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee two years ago. The Union County Republican said there is one key difference this time around.

"I think that there was a perception that (full serve) was going to go away completely. So when you talk about no self-serve at all, I think that people are at the point where this legislation would be clear that there would be a self-serve lane," Bramnick told New Jersey 101.5.

According to the bill, stations with four or more dispensers would be required to offer both full and self-serve gas between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The bill calls for an attendant to be available to provide a fill-up of all grades at no extra charge. There must also be a way for someone with a disability to call for assistance. A county or municipality will not be allowed to pass an ordinance, resolution or law prohibiting self-serve.

Bramnick also says that every other state allows so why not New Jersey?

"I think part of it is marketing and showing it does work in 49 states. There must be a reason 49 states don't really have a problem with it," Bramnick said.

NJ Gas pump / car filling up Mike Brant TSM loading...

Campaign driven legislation?

Bramnick says his gubernatorial campaign has not polled about the subject of self-serve.

"It might be just the opposite. It might be very risky for a gubernatorial candidate to do this. If people didn't like it and couldn't get a vote, then it doesn't look like maybe it's so popular," Bramnick said.

The last attempt at legalizing self-serve gas in New Jersey was thwarted in 2022 by Senate President Nick Scutari. The Democrat, also from Union County, cited a Rutgers-Eagleton poll that found the majority of state residents prefer having someone else pump their gas and questioned whether there would be savings for drivers.

Scutari did leave himself some wiggle room on the issue, saying if he is presented data supporting real savings for drivers, or if public sentiment changes, he would reconsider bringing the bill to a vote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2025 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow