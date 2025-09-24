Right on the heals of the discussion of allowing self serve in the Garden State comes another example why this needs to be done. And I'm sure it's something you've dealt with before but might've not given it any thought at the time.

It was along the Garden State Parkway. My gas tank got to the gas light level while on my way to work so I needed to stop to fill up the tank.

Typical rest stop break

Being the closest gas station was the Monmouth Service Area (I'm sorry, the Judy Blume Service Area), I decided to pull in there.

Now for the record, the gas attendant was very nice, so I do want to highlight that. In fact, we even exchanges a few pleasantries at first, which is always nice.

I tell him what I want and he opens up the gas door, puts the nozzle in, and starts the pump.

So far so good

Now normally I'll get out of my car and start to clean my windows since, well, I'm there anyway, I mine as well do it. But this time around, I decided to sit tight.

Once I heard the pump stop, I had to wait a little bit for the attendant to come back. Yes, I could've taken the pump out myself, but I figure let him do it. I wasn't a particular race or anything, so I had time.

The total cost was $43.78, and as soon as he came back, he started to do exactly what I was hoping he wouldn't. He began to top it off.

Since I was paying by card (which he knew since he already swiped it), this made no sense to do. So as soon as he started doing that, I quickly replied, "no top off please." Fortunately, he stopped the second I said that. Never once was the attendant rude, only polite.

A more unnoticed issue

The top off thing is a problem at not all, but some of our gas stations. And most drivers in New Jersey don't realize that topping off the tank can actually damage the car.

Yes, most say they don't want to wait for an attendant as the reason why they want to pump their own gas, but I personally don't like it when they force more fuel into the vehicle that it's not designed to hold. And it's easy to see this as a way for gas stations to make a little bit extra money each day.

Even if topping it off is just to round the dollar, the gas stations do make more money in the long haul if they do this to every vehicle. In my case, it went from $43.78 to $43.83 when I stopped him, a five cent difference. Literally a nickel and dime situation.

A nickel and dime profit

Had I not stopped him, he would've added 22 cents to the total, assuming he was planning to round it to $44. But again, you can do the math. If every car gets rounded up, the gas station will make a decent chunk extra.

