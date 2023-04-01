Self-serve gas: Why NJ should have, and the excuses why we don’t

Perhaps one of the biggest debates in New Jersey (aside from Pork Roll vs Taylor Ham) is whether or not we should have self-serve gasoline statewide.

New Jersey has enjoyed full service at the pumps for decades, and many in The Garden State are unwilling to change that. But why? Why such strong resistance?

One reason we'll often hear is that we don't like to leave our cars while filling up. But if that were the case, then why do so many New Jerseyans run into the convenience store while the tank fills up?

We're the lone survivor in this country that still doesn't have self-serve at the pumps. And while it might be good we still do have full service, it's kind of ridiculous that we still make it against the law to simply put a nozzle into our cars if we need fuel.

Let's break it down a bit more to see what some of the excuses some in New Jersey use to justify keeping the self-serve ban in place. We'll also look at some of the positives as to why self-serve gas would be a good thing in The Garden State.

Self-serve gas: The pro's and con's of serving ourselves in NJ The pros of having self-serve gasoline in New Jersey, along with reasons some use to oppose. Let's start with the pros.

Now that we covered that, what are your thoughts on the topic? Should New Jersey allow self-serve gasoline?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.