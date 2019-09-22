Stolen school bus driven wrong way into car, bursts into flames, cops say

PENNSAUKEN — A school bus police said was stolen Saturday from the driver's home burst into flames when it hit a car head on.

Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen said the small bus was stolen around 10 p.m. in Camden, and was soon spotted going the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of the Route 30, also known as the Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

The bus collided head on into a car and caught fire, shutting down the road, according to Keashen. The Pennsauken Fire Department on its Facebook page said the crash happened at the Airport Circle and the only person inside the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

K9 units were unsuccessfully used to locate the driver after the driver ran from the scene, Keashen said.

A photo of the fully engulfed bus shows Maytav Bus Company written on the side. The bus lost its front tires, with the engine compartment resting on the roadway. The front end of the car is heavily damaged in the photo.

