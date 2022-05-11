Police: Stolen BMW seen as Audi SUV taken from Jackson, NJ garage

A high-end BMW reported stolen from Bergen County was spotted moments before an Audi SUV worth $80,000 was stolen from an open garage in Ocean County after a home burglary, according to Jackson police.

Jackson police got a call Tuesday morning around 8:45 a.m., from the Closter Township Police Department that a green 2022 BMW M4 reported stolen in the township had been tracked to Jackson by the car's owner.

That model sports coupe starts at a base price of $72,000, according to BMW's website.

FOR IDENTIFICATION PURPOSES only: 2022 BMW M4, similar to one reported stolen (BMW) FOR IDENTIFICATION PURPOSES only: 2022 BMW M4, similar to one reported stolen (BMW) loading...

Officers responded to the BMW's last known location in the area of Woodstock Court and Huntington Drive, but didn’t see it.

Roughly ten minutes later, a Jackson resident reported a 2020 Audi Q8 stolen from their home on Bridgewater Court, off Brewers Bridge Road.

Police arrived and first spoke with a neighbor, who said they had seen a green BMW driving slowly through the neighborhood, before going to the victim’s house.

Investigators found that someone from the BMW went into the Jackson resident’s open garage and then entered the house itself, through an unlocked interior door.

FOR IDENTIFICATION PURPOSES only: Audio Q8 2020 model, similar to one reported stolen (CarandDriver/Audi)) FOR IDENTIFICATION PURPOSES only: Audio Q8 2020 model, similar to one reported stolen (CarandDriver/Audi)) loading...

While the homeowner was upstairs, the intruder went through several drawers in the kitchen and stole a purse which contained a wallet with credit cards and cash, as well as the key fob for the Audi SUV, according to police.

The stolen Audi and BMW were both last seen driving toward Brewers Bridge Road.

As of Wednesday, the Audi remained unaccounted for, while the BMW was later recovered in Newark.

Jackson police urged township residents to report any suspicious activity, by calling 732-928-1111.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

