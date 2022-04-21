Stealing from the dead – Sayreville, NJ, man arrested

A Central New Jersey man remains is facing multiple charged for stealing from the dead in Middlesex County.

Police say Kevin Thomas, Jr., 43, of Sayreville, was employed as a driver to transport the dead to the morgue.

Before dropping off the deceased, the Middlesex County prosecutor claims he stole wallets, credit cards and other valuables off the corpses and went on a spending spree.

In a statement, prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone says Thomas used the credit cards "to purchase plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and other items at various small business throughout Middlesex County."

Milltown police were the first law enforcement agency to learn of the alleged crimes, and began the investigation, but it is not clear what initially tipped off investigators.

The company that Thomas worked for was not named in the news release.

Thomas remains locked up in the Middlesex County Jail. It is not known if he has an attorney that can speak on his behalf.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant William Fama of the Milltown Police Department 732-828-2100 ext. 133 and Detective Marcus Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-4274.

