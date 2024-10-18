Springsteen opens up about wife Patti’s cancer on ABC special

“Now everyone dreams of a love lasting and true

Oh, but you and I know what this world can do

So let's make our steps clear that the other may see

And I'll wait for you, and if I should fall behind, wait for me...”

Yes, this world can do an awful lot. And it did a lot for Patti Scialfa in 2018. That’s the year Bruce Springsteen’s wife was diagnosed with the blood cancer multiple myeloma. We didn’t know about it until just a few weeks ago.

Kerry Campaigns In Ohio And Wisconsin Bruce Springsteen performs at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on October 28, 2004 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

They lived privately with it all this time. But now Bruce is going public with their private lives.

He will open up about Patti’s illness for the first time in “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets.” It is an ABC George Stephanopoulos special that airs on Sunday, October 20, on Hulu and Disney+.

Her multiple myeloma has hindered her ability to take on a larger role in the E Street Band’s shows. “This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she told “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.” That debuts Friday, Oct 2, on Hulu and Disney+.

On George Stephanopoulos’s Springsteen special, he gets Bruce to share his backstage pre-concert rituals, speak on the secret to his longevity with E Street, and, in one of the more touching moments, open up about how it was Patti, who helped show him how to become the father he wanted to be.

The special airs on ABC on Sunday, October 20, at 10 pm.

