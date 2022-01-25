Spirit will offer nonstop flights from Atlantic City to Boston

Spirit Airlines continues to expand service at Atlantic City International Airport, now with nonstop flights to Boston, beginning Thursday, May 26.

The airline said the nonstop flights will operate three days per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

"Boston is one of our top unserved destinations for locals and IS our top unserved market for visitors to Atlantic City and the South Jersey region," Airport Director Tim Kroll said.

The newest announcement marks the fourth addition to Spirit's ACY route map in the last six months. The others include Cancun, San Juan, and Miami which began operating in Oct. 2021.

Spirit Airlines continues to offer nonstop flights from Atlantic City to Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.