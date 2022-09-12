Spirit Halloween opens new store at American Dream

Since we’re now past Labor Day, I guess the spooky season has unofficially begun; Spirit Halloween stores have been popping up, and now the New Jersey-based retailer is getting a new location at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

According to a release from the company, Spirit Halloween

“the largest Halloween store in North America, is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories and its industry-leading selection of jaw-dropping animatronics. Spirit Halloween’s location at American Dream is a ghoulishly good time for the whole family as it offers complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults.”

The chain inspires such devotion that people actually camped out before the flagship store in Egg Harbor Township opened at the end of July; it has also spawned a movie, called “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” which isn’t that clever a title, but it lets you know what it’s about.

“American Dream partners with the very best brands to ensure our guests’ dreams come true,” said Bryan Gaus, SVP General Manager of American Dream. “This is why we enlisted Spirt Halloween to bring its unparalleled Halloween retail experience to American Dream. Spirit Halloween evokes the same sense of fantasy and joy as American Dream, and we are excited for our guests to partake in the scary fun.”

Added Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween,

“This is a special time of year for Spirit Halloween, and we are thrilled to open our doors and welcome guests to our new location in American Dream. The store will have everything Halloween fans need to celebrate all season long and is perfectly suited alongside the entertainment and shopping options offered at American Dream.”

The store is now open at Court C, Level 3.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

