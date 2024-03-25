Speed cameras? Not in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Tammy Murphy speaks to the press in Paramus 3/4/24 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy is suspending her Democratic primary campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by indicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Murphy made the announcement in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday afternoon.

The first lady said remaining in the race would mean waging a "divisive and negative campaign" which she was not willing to do.

Traffic Cameras Ohio AP

When a speed camera or red-light camera in another state captures your license plate for a supposed violation, the companies behind those cameras need more information about you before they can actually issue a ticket.

Under a proposed law in New Jersey, the state wouldn't be able to share any of that pertinent info. It's sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly.

(Courtesy Dunoff Photography via The Lakewood Scoop)

LAKEWOOD — A 35-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested for a series of disturbing attacks against women that ended with a police chase and crash in Toms River, according to authorities.

Quamel Benton, of Farmingdale, is accused of going on a crime spree Thursday that lasted into the early morning hours of the next day.

Crash in Vorhees 3/22/24 (6abc)

DEPTFORD — Two fatal crashes that happened within hours of each other in South Jersey on Friday remain under investigation.

The first crash happened around 8 p.m. in Deptford, according to Deptford police Det. Sgt. Bob Jones. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hurffville Road and Deptford Center Road.

Around two hours later, Vorhees police were called to Haddonfield-Berlin Road near Lafayette Road.

Daisy got stuck in a tire rim. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co.)

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — This poor pooch had a wheelie bad day.

Police and firefighters in this Gloucester County township rushed to the aid of a dog named Daisy, who got stuck after putting her head through the rim of a tire.

