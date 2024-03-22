PHOTOS: NJ firefighters help dog that got stuck in tire rim

Daisy got stuck in a tire rim. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co.)

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — This poor pooch had a wheelie bad day.

Police and firefighters in this Gloucester County township rushed to the aid of a dog named Daisy, who got stuck after putting her head through the rim of a tire.

Daisy got stuck in a tire rim. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co.)
Daisy got stuck in a tire rim. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co.)
Responders from Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co. first used soap and water to try to slide her out to no avail.

Fortunately for Daisy, fire Lt. Brandon Volpe had his own plasma cutters, which they used to cut the rim and free her.

Authorities say Daisy was not injured.

Daisy got stuck in a tire rim. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co.)
If this story warms your heart, consider volunteering for the fire company.

