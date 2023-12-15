Special Olympics NJ needs you to get “freezin’ for a reason”

On Saturday, February 24th, 2024, a major event takes place on the Jersey Shore. It is one of New Jersey’s most significant and successful fundraisers, not to mention a fun event to attend.

This year marks the 31st annual Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics New Jersey on the beach at Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Over 7,000 plungers will take a dip into the thirty-something-degree waters of the ocean to raise significant money for Special Olympics New Jersey. It is the big Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights.

This unique and enjoyable event was started in 1994, when Berkeley Township New Jersey police officer Jimmy Smit and New State Trooper Kevin Burke encouraged seventy-three plungers, mostly fellow law enforcement officers to jump into the February chilled waters of the Atlantic off the beaches of Pt. Pleasant Beach raising a few thousand dollars.

I got involved with the plunge in 1996 and started to broadcast my show from the event each year. It is always one of my favorite events.

The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside in Seaside Heights, NJ, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside in Seaside Heights, NJ, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ loading...

The plunge moved to Seaside Heights in 2007 and continued to grow each year. There were times when Jimmy and Kevin the organizers would say “Big Joe” we are going to raise over $1,000,000 today” and I think you must be kidding me, but they were always right on the number.

Heading into the February plunge, over 30 years there have been more than 120,000 plungers who have raised over an incredible $31,000,000!

Since its inception, there have been other charities that have followed the template of this plunge, but none are as successful or have the longevity of the Polar Bear Plunge of Seaside Heights. There are huge crowds who come out to witness this event, some years, depending on the weather, the plunge would generate well over 100,000 spectators lining up along the boardwalk to see the trudging of the frozen plungers.

Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ loading...

It should be mentioned that this event would not have been as successful without the outstanding support of the New Jersey law enforcement community.

They have stepped up big time in garnering support and help in making the event run so smoothly and profitable benefiting a great charity Special Olympics New Jersey. It truly makes me proud to be from New Jersey.

One of the many reasons why I am a fan of Special Olympics New Jersey is because the charity spends over 87% of all money collected on the programs that serve the 25,000 Special Olympics participants right here in New Jersey.

That 87% or more of all donations going directly to the participants is highly regarded as notable and credible and is in the upper percentage of those charities that operate on a small portion of the profits.

I encourage you to join me on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, for the Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey in Seaside Heights.

It is a fun way to help raise money for a great cause. For more info and to sign up and take the plunge go to www.plungeseaside.org and I will see you there.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

