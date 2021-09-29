Special NJ 101.5 town hall: Stopping youth suicide — Watch 7 p.m. Thursday

Join New Jersey 101.5 at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Town Hall broadcast addressing the alarming rise in youth suicide in New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments as we address suicide among Garden State children.

“The most alarming statistic is the sharp increase in suicide among children as young as 10,” Scott said. “Our goal is to remove the stigma surrounding those struggling with thoughts of suicide, and connect them with the help they need.”

The program’s on-air panel will feature:

Meredith Masin Blount, executive director of the New Jersey Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness;

Susan Tellone, clinical director of the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide;

Anti-bullying expert Stuart Green;

Roselin Duenas, a youth suicide survivor and advocate for New Jersey’s LGBTQ+ community.

Scott and his guests will take calls from listeners and connect them with the help that is available to address thoughts of suicide. Additional resources and counselors will be available online.

Online, the town hall will be streamed on Facebook.com/NJ1015. The broadcast may also be accessed via nj1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Check out our special series on youth suicide

Youth suicide — how NJ schools play a role in reducing the numbers

Two fathers who lost children to suicide are the main reason New Jersey's teachers have been required for years to receive training in the area of suicide prevention on a regular basis.

Youth suicide in NJ — LGBTQ youth at much greater risk, stats show

"They hear negative comments from their families, they hear it from school, they hear it from the community, they hear it from society," William Placek (he/him), president of PFLAG Jersey Shore, told New Jersey 101.5.

Youth suicide — the alarming numbers in New Jersey

In New Jersey, suicide is the third-leading cause of death among youth between 10 and 24 years of age, statistics show.

If you need help

NJ Hopeline is New Jersey's 24/7 Peer Support & Suicide Prevention Hotline, at 1-855-654-6735. It can be reached 24/7 by text or email to njhopeline@ubhc.rutgers.edu. Its specialists are available at any time for confidential telephone counseling.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273 TALK (8255). The lifeline also offers online chat, as well as special help for veterans, young adults and victims of bullying.

Crisis centers are available in several areas of New Jersey. See here for a list and contact information.

The National Alliance for Mental Illness HelpLine can connect you with resources in your community for longer-term help. The Helpline is 800-950-NAMI (6264)

Attitudes in Reverse aims to save young people's lives through education about mental health and suicide prevention, working with partner organizations and schools. It is not a counseling program. It can be reached on Twitter or online.

Warning signs

According to the New Jersey Hopeline, warning signs of suicide include:

Talking about wanting to die, “wishing” one were dead or making statements about killing oneself.

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

Talking about being a burden to others.

Talking about feeling worthless.

Increasing one’s use of alcohol or drugs.

Appearing anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly with little regard to one’s future safety.

Exploring ways to kill oneself, such as searching for methods online or buying a gun.

Changes in one’s sleeping habits.

Becoming withdrawn, reserved or isolated.

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

Displaying extreme mood swings.

