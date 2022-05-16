Spadea’s Small Business Monday — Your local favorites

Every Monday we celebrate New Jersey's small businesses.

Small business is the backbone of our economy with nearly a million people working counting for half of the workers in the Garden State.

For years, New Jersey has ranked at the bottom for business climate with last year, earning a dead last place.

There is no doubt that we need to have a major upheaval in Trenton to bring about serious and sustainable change. Lowering taxes, reversing the governor's current course of putting the burden of replenishing the unemployment insurance fund on local businesses. This resulted in a billion-dollar tax hike on business instead of using the federal recovery dollars that other states used to replenish the fund.

New Jersey government works against people and family businesses for sure. The bag ban has made shopping inconvenient and puts undue burdens on elderly and disabled shoppers. And, as I have written about before, it all came without any solid scientific or logical reason for its implementation.

In addition to the taxes and outrageous and unnecessary regulation, there's the constant drumbeat of fear based on a nonsensical discussion of "COVID transmission" rates. So much of this is based on the constant testing of "asymptomatic" (a.k.a. healthy) people that really has no bearing on public health. Yet the fear-mongering continues making the public climate that much harder for businesses relying on foot traffic.

That said, I will continue to do my part dedicating Monday shows to promoting small businesses and helping as best I can before we are in a position to change the climate and make this state a haven for small businesses. Stay tuned.

Here's a list of businesses that were brought to our attention through the free New Jersey 101.5 app!

Princeton Investigative Health in Lawrenceville, NJ

Noblo Umbrella Packaging from Eatontown, NJ

Tuzzio's Italian Cuisine in Long Branch, NJ

Firehouse Eatery & Pub in Rahway, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

