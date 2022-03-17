Spadea’s ‘Jersey crawl’ of microbreweries in New Jersey
It's St. Patrick's Day so I spent most of the morning talking about beer.
Earlier this week we celebrated some craft breweries in the Garden State and I thought it was appropriate to get to Part Two! We were flooded with calls about everyone's favorite place to go and grab a great beer made locally.
Here's the list put together from our listeners:
Theresa on Route 78: Buttzville Brewery and Readington Brewery served at Enzo's in Washington Twp, Warren County
Russ in Gillette: Twin Elephant Brewery in Chatham
Rick in Princeton: Ironbound Hard Cider in Asbury; Hunterdon County
Jimmy in Perrineville: Screaming Hill Brewery in Cream Ridge
George in Flanders: Jersey Girl Brewery in Budd Lake
Daniel in Brick: Icarus Brewing in Lakewood
Glenda in Oxford: Czig Meister in Hackettstown
Sean in Kinnelon: Ramstein High Point Brewery in Butler
Kaylee in Franklin: Jersey Cyclone in Somerset and Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt
Mike in Central Jersey: Untied in New Providence
Lisa in Bayville: Toms River Brewing
Collin on 78: Sunken Silo Brewery in Hunterton County
Sean in Toms River: Battle River Brewing in Toms River
Jay in Robbinsville: Cape May Brewing
Sue in Pemberton: Spellbound in Mount Holly
