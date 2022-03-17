It's St. Patrick's Day so I spent most of the morning talking about beer.

Earlier this week we celebrated some craft breweries in the Garden State and I thought it was appropriate to get to Part Two! We were flooded with calls about everyone's favorite place to go and grab a great beer made locally.

Here's the list put together from our listeners:

Theresa on Route 78: Buttzville Brewery and Readington Brewery served at Enzo's in Washington Twp, Warren County

Russ in Gillette: Twin Elephant Brewery in Chatham

Rick in Princeton: Ironbound Hard Cider in Asbury; Hunterdon County

Jimmy in Perrineville: Screaming Hill Brewery in Cream Ridge

George in Flanders: Jersey Girl Brewery in Budd Lake

Daniel in Brick: Icarus Brewing in Lakewood

Glenda in Oxford: Czig Meister in Hackettstown

Sean in Kinnelon: Ramstein High Point Brewery in Butler

Kaylee in Franklin: Jersey Cyclone in Somerset and Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt

Mike in Central Jersey: Untied in New Providence

Lisa in Bayville: Toms River Brewing

Collin on 78: Sunken Silo Brewery in Hunterton County

Sean in Toms River: Battle River Brewing in Toms River

Jay in Robbinsville: Cape May Brewing

Sue in Pemberton: Spellbound in Mount Holly

