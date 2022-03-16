Best local beer you can find in New Jersey

Beer is delicious and this St. Patrick's Day, it will be flowing. But for me, hold the green, that's just unnecessary.

We've talked a lot about terrific places to get great beer in New Jersey. One of my favorites is Flying Fish Brewery based in Cherry Hill. Barry is the brewmaster and has become a friend over the years. The selection of Jersey beers is outstanding and diverse. Most of the time you can open our fridge and find a cold Flying Fish waiting for you! My go-to is the Hopfish IPA.

Flying Fish via Google Earth Flying Fish via Google Earth loading...

Craft brews are great. I like the taste of craft IPAs and the higher alcohol percentage. I'm not a huge beer drinker so I'll only have one or two and the higher percentage is more satisfying. Not that I'm a teetotaler, I just prefer a glass of bourbon. But if I'm drinking beer, I love local.

Beyond Flying Fish, I love another local brew, Kanes. They have an awesome IPA, Kanes Overhead.

Triumph is another awesome local microbrew that has one of the best "bar food" restaurants in the state. They are in the process of moving their location to an awesome building in Princeton. Stay tuned!

attachment-attachment-attachment-Triumph-Brewing1 loading...

Of course, no Jersey list is complete without mentioning Central Jersey's River Horse Brewery.

What's your go-to craft brew or place to get a great beer? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 App and weigh in on this important conversation. Seriously, life is too short for crappy beer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.