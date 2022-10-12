Spadea’s Instagram ad purchase was as advertised

It doesn't always happen, but the pop-up ad on my social media account turned out perfectly.

As you know, I've talked about my issue with buying canned fish. I love it and keep the house well-stocked.

My wife Jodi likes anchovies but draws the line at sardines and tuna. I try to eat it when she's not home as even the smell after opening the can bothers her.

Instagram clearly knows about my issue and bombarded me a few weeks ago with a new canned tuna company offering a great deal. So I bought in, hook, line, and sinker. No pun intended.

Natural Catch Tuna was delivered in a couple of days.

It sat on the shelf for a few weeks until Tuesday this week.

Before heading to the airport to pick up Jodi, I grabbed a can and peeled back the easy-to-open tab cover. The tuna comes packed in extra virgin olive oil but not too much.

A quick drain in the sink and I grabbed my chopsticks and dove in.

It was as advertised. Not oily, and not too salty. Flaky and delicious. No overpowering fishy smell, just a natural tuna taste.

The question is whether I'll be able to get Jodi to try it. I'm not holding my breath on that, but at least I have found a new go-to tuna brand.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...