Spadea needs help after buying canned fish in bulk

Seriously, when am I going to eat all of this canned fish? Why do I need it? I think I have a problem.

I love sardines, fantastic with egg salad, and anchovies and tuna. The other day, my wife was away so it was OK to make sardines and eggs. She hates the smell of canned fish and won't go near it. Thinks it has a resemblance to cat food. She's not wrong, but I still love it. I've eaten tuna right out of the can for a shot of healthy protein to curb hunger in between regular meals.

Opening the kitchen cabinets there wasn't a can of sardines to be found. Ugh. Since I won't wear a mask, read about two dozen of my previous posts to understand why, I'm limited to the places I will go without confrontation. There is a minimum purchase for home delivery from Wegmans and I wasn't going to spend $40 for food we didn't need to get a can of fish. So I took to Amazon. And I bought the fish. Well, I bought a lotta fish. A case of tuna, sardines and anchovies. Thankfully the expiration dates are between 2022 and 2024 so I should be OK. For those of you thinking "sardines and eggs sounds great" don't worry, I'll share the recipe soon enough. Actually, it's so easy, here it is:

Hard boil 8 eggs. Best technique is to put the eggs in cold water in the pot and bring to a boil.

Once boiling, cover and turn off the heat.

Let 'em sit for 10-12 minutes.

Then run eggs in pot under cold water and add ice. Way easier to peel.

Put eggs in a bowl and use a potato masher to get to desired "egg salad" consistency.

Add a little mustard, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and cayenne.

Open a can of sardines, make sure you drain the oil first!

Mix in the fish with a fork and enjoy!

What's your bulk buy, must-have in the kitchen?

