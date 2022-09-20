Bill Spadea’s canned fish problem continues

As I've mentioned in the past, I have a bit of a problem when it comes to canned fish. I love it. Sardines, anchovies and tuna. All great.

It's a food that is high in protein, low in fat, and high in "bioavailable" nutrients. Problem is that to some, it's gross.

My wife doesn't like tuna from a can, hates the smell, so I only eat it when she's traveling.

Well, we had a death in the family and Jodi headed up to New England for a few days.

It's like my phone and the social media spies knew exactly when she'd be gone. Boom. Pop up ad on Instagram for canned tuna. But not just any canned tuna, the best tuna EVER. Well, that was the gist of the ad anyway.

So, I enter my credit card for the smallest quantity available, six tins. $28, that's right, $28 for six tins of tuna. Then after I checked out and got charged, another pop-up! This one saying, thanks for buying tuna through Instagram for 5 times the cost in a store, dummy.

That's not really what it said, but that's how it felt.

Then I made it worse, the pop-up asked if I wanted to add another six tins for nearly 60% off! Of course, I do! Click.

So now I have 12 tins of tuna coming to the house and I'm out $43. That's nearly FOUR dollars for one tin can of tuna. Ugh.

It better be the best tuna ever or maybe it's time for me to drop social media.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

