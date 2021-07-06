What better way to celebrate the Fourth than to acknowledge our friends across the pond, right? Hey it's been 245 years, it's okay now.

That said, with my daughter living in London for the past six years, we've become accustomed to many different traditions! One of the best is the "English Breakfast." Tomatoes, beans, bacon, eggs and "blood sausage."

Spadea's holiday breakfast – The Half English Here's how Bill makes his "Half English" breakfast. His own twist on a traditional "English Breakfast."

8-12 eggs cracked into a bowl.

A tablespoon of sour cream

Salt and white pepper.

A bit of whole milk, or for full decadence, add some heavy cream.

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Spadea's Father's Day cheesesteak Check out the step-by-step process Bill went through to make his very own Father's Day cheesesteak.

Spadea's Father's Day cheesesteak