Spadea’s best blue cheese dressing—stay healthy!

If you gotta eat vegetables, at least when you need a side or salad for your steak, ya gotta have the right dressing. It's so easy to make homemade dressing there is no reason to buy an overpriced bottle of dressing with ingredients that you can barely pronounce. Experts have been saying for years that if you really want to get the most out of your greens, a little bit of accompanying fat goes a long way!

The dressing is simple and it can also serve as a "sauce" for your grilled steak. Of course you know that I don't measure so ya gotta eyeball it!

First, I mix equal parts of sour cream and mayonnaise. Obviously, Hellman's is the best. And don't play games with "low fat" products. Get the real stuff, just don't eat a ton of it!

To the mix add salt, cracked black pepper, the juice of a half of lemon, a dash of Tabasco hot sauce, yes it has to be Tabasco, you need the thin vinegary and not thick sauce. And three cloves of crushed garlic.

Bill Spadea

Add as much blue cheese as you want, you want a chunk of cheese in every spoonful. You can use a mild blue cheese or gorgonzola cheese, my favorite!

Stir it up and put it in the fridge for about an hour.

Bill Spadea

Serve on your favorite salad, dip your fries, add to steak. You'll never buy store dressing again!

