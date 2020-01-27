Spadea launching a new podcast to show you how to beat addiction

That’s right, I'm partnering with my friends from CFC Loud-n-Clear, the Regan family, and we’re launching #SpeakingRecovery on February 5th.

Joining me in the host chair will be my friend Daniel Regan who knows first hand about the battle and the recovery process from addiction. You can hear Daniel’s mom, Lynn, telling the story of how she found her son across the country homeless and addicted here. His success story is one that others need to hear.

Update…Daniel is now happily married with a baby girl. Yes, you can beat addiction.

Join us on #SpeakingRecovery for a podcast that will be live on Facebook.com/nj1015 the first Wednesday of every month beginning Wednesday, February 5th!

The message of the podcast is simple. We’re gonna ask the question, “Are you or a loved one battling addiction?”. Then through conversation with families and victims, we’ll explain the resources available through Relevance Behavioral Health and how they are here to help you. At Relevance, you’ll get intense clinical care coupled with long term relapse prevention. Relevance is the only local care facility focused on recovery and long term sober living.

My friends at Relevance focus on rebuilding lives and healing families offering holistic and multidisciplinary care, IOP and individual counseling. Let their master’s level clinicians help you. Don’t wait, it’s your life, start living it.

Call today (732)702-2242 or online at RelevanceRecovery.com

Make sure you subscribe to #SpeakingRecovery!

