Spadea is taking a road trip — You pick his route

onX Offroad via Unsplash

I'm headed back to California. This time in my son's Jeep.

He and my wife Jodi are flying out and I'm personally delivering the truck.

I know, it would be easier to ship and given the cost of gas, maybe even a comparable price. That said. I am competitive, as you know.

I made it door-to-door from Princeton to San Diego last summer with gas stops, a few hours of sleep, AND a flat tire incident, in 52 hours.

I think I can beat the time. My concern is the route.

I can hit Columbus, Ohio in 8 hours and Indianapolis in 11 hours.

I could go south and hit Knoxville in 12 hours.

The driving time is between 41 and 43 hours depending on the route.

I'm doing it over a weekend, so the traffic will be a major issue other than the Friday I leave.

The question is whether I should front-load the driving and try to go through the night on Friday or stop after 8-10 hours, get some sleep and push through over the weekend.

The second question is whether I take the direct route across the country or take the more (and to some safer) route across the south.

Let me know your thoughts through the free NJ 101.5 app and let your opinion be heard here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

