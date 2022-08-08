Spadea’s road trip shapes up around food

On Monday morning as we were getting ready to open the show I was talking about the upcoming road trip.

Yes, I'm headed to cross the country on Friday with the goal of getting to San Diego by dinner on Sunday.

I'd also like to beat my record time from last year's journey of 52 hours door-to-door.

Currently, my trip is tracking at between 56 and 59 hours because I need to build in a hotel stop that I didn't need with the RV.

Although I don't require a ton of sleep and only stopped twice last year for two sleep breaks of two hours, I don't think sleeping in the Jeep in a parking lot is the smartest idea.

My trip starts after the show on Friday. No, I'm not leaving immediately at 10 a.m. Gotta stop home and make sure the stove is off of course.

After satisfying my OCD insanity, I'm heading out. The plan is to arrive in Richmond, Indiana, by 8:30 p.m.

Surprisingly, when I bought up Richmond, our board operator Kathy jumped in: You have to go to the Firehouse BBQ! How she randomly knew a great place in Richmond, Indiana, led to a quick story about the lead guitarist from Whitesnake.

Kathy is the booking agent for Joel Hoekstra who just performed there this past weekend. Small world.

Great news for me, I'll be having the brisket cheesesteak for sure.

From Richmond, I'll be headed southwest to Amarillo, Texas, where caller Rich from Princeton, who spent a career over the road, recommended The Big Texan for a steak when I hit the Texas panhandle town.

I'm looking forward to beating my time, but hey, ya gotta take time to eat!

