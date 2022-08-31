The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip

It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving.

Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.

Although gas can always be cheaper, depending on your end route, driving can be much cheaper than flying.

You can bring whatever fits in your trunk and the open road awaits you.

Taking a road trip doesn’t mean you need to drive out of state or even far away.

There are plenty of road trips you can take within the Garden State whether you have your mind set on one final destination or plan to make multiple stops on the way.

One popular road trip in New Jersey is along the Jersey Shore.

If you don’t mind sitting in some (or a lot) of traffic, you will find so many unique things in different shore towns and we have some of the best in the country.

I opened Google Maps and picked the most northern part of New Jersey to see how long the drive would be to the most southern part of the state.

If you start at Carpenters Point in Sussex County and drive down to the Cape May Lighthouse, it will take you 3 hours and 42 minutes.

Regardless of where you’re going, the big question is: what do you need when taking a road trip?

First, your phone charger is obviously the first thing you want to remember, then you’ll want some snacks and drinks and maybe a book if you’re in the passenger seat.

But what really makes a road trip just that is your music playlist.

If you’re like me, you spend the week before your trip planning out the best title for your playlist and the right songs to make your drive even more worthwhile.

How do you make the ultimate playlist? Easy, add a little bit of everything.

You need a few current hits, a whole bunch of throwbacks, some classics, and don’t forget your guilty pleasure songs, everyone has at least one of them.

So for this playlist, we’ll focus on artists from New Jersey for your road trip.

Current songs

There are a few young artists with some big hits within the last 5 years that came straight out of New Jersey.

Halsey: “Closer” with the Chainsmokers

Charlie Puth: ”Left and Right”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Throwbacks

This is the most important part of your playlist.

Bon Jovi: “Livin’ On A Prayer”

Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark”

Whitney Houston: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Blondie: “One Way Or Another” (technically from NYC but Debbie Harry living in NJ makes it count)

My Chemical Romance: “Welcome To The Black Parade”

Classics

More nostalgia.

Frank Sinatra: “Luck Be A Lady”

Frank Valli & the Four Seasons: “Big Girls Don’t Cry”

Patti Smith Group: “Because the Night”

Guilty Pleasures

These artists may not be from New Jersey but you know everyone secretly jams out to these songs.

Fountains of Wayne: “Stacy’s Mom”

Rick Astley: “Never Gonna Give You Up”

Dead or Alive: “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)”

Carly Rae Jepsen: “Call Me Maybe”

Here are some places to visit during your New Jersey road trip:

