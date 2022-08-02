Spadea cross-country road trip: Bet the under

I'm heading out to San Diego next week. And yes, I'm driving.

Last year I took the trip in the RV and made it door to door in 52 hours.

This year I'm taking the Jeep coast to coast and I'm trying to beat my time.

My wife Jodi and son Michael are flying out early and I'm delivering the car. Then my wife and I will fly back.

I know it's possible and easier to ship the truck, but I love the drive!

It's the perfect way for me to decompress before taking two weeks off.

I will tune into local radio as I traverse the highways and get a local feel for each area I pass through.

Driving gives you a true perspective of how other states and communities operate.

Leaving the Garden State to get a glimpse of what freedom and affordability look like is a great reminder of why I fight every day to restore liberty and prosperity to NJ.

As far as the trip, according to Google maps, it takes about 42 hours of actual driving to go from Princeton to San Diego.

I figure 2 hours of gas stops leaves me with 8 hours of downtime.

Here's my thought.

Go home after Friday's show and sleep for 3-4 hours.

Leave my house at 3 p.m. and drive for 18-20 hours. That means I'd be ready to stop around 11 a.m.

If I take the route through St. Louis and Oklahoma City, the trip should only take 41 hours.

The challenge is St. Louis has become a dangerous place and I'd have to plan gas stops to make sure I'm headed through St. Louis on a full tank.

I could stop in Bloomington which I should get to in about 13 hours.

That stop makes sense if I leave right after the show.

So as you can see, I'm still undecided on the best route and departure time. Help me out if you can!

Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know your thoughts.

Think I can make it in 52 hours or less? Bet the under!

