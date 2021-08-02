I'm gettin' ready ... just under two weeks and I'll be hitting the road in the RV for my cross-country trek to California.

I've settled on a route that will have me leaving at 11 a.m. on Friday the 13th with the first stop in Indianapolis.

I'm allowing for a 12-hour trip even though Google maps assures me I can get there in just over 10. My goal is to arrive no later than 11 p.m. and get about three hours sleep, departing for the second leg at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Next stop, Oklahoma City! Again, Google says 10 and a half, I am budgeting 12. Figuring if I leave at 2 a.m. at the latest, I should arrive by 2 p.m. Saturday. Then another three-hour break and I should be back on the road by 5 p.m. headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

That's an estimated eight hours away and given the overnight timing, I should arrive by 2 a.m.. Then, a two-hour rest and off again at 4 a.m. at the latest Sunday morning headed to Phoenix. That's a seven-hour drive, meaning I should arrive by 11 a.m. Sunday — eastern time!

Time difference to the rescue! In San Diego, it will be 8 a.m.. Six hours of Driving and I should be pulling up to the AirBnB by 2 p.m..

As you know, I put the over/under at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, so if I've calculated correctly, I should have time to spare.

The prop bet set by Eric Scott is whether I actually leave at 11 a.m. The whole trip could be upset if I can't get out on time! Will have the RV ready the night before and will check in with you on Facebook live from my stops. Think I'll make it?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.