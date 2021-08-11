Cross-country trip alert — major route change!

I've decided to make a change to the cross-country route.

My big issue is that I will be most energized for the trip on Day 1. If I stop before I'm really tired I will not get the right amount of rest and drag on Day 2.

If I can get four hours of sleep (a normal workday for me) at the end of the first leg, I should make San Diego in plenty of time.

Since I don't need a hotel and can stop anywhere (the truck is self sufficient on energy with solar), I can avoid stopping near population areas and can sleep at any gas stop.

I'm all stocked up with plenty of bottled water, although the fresh water tank is full I've been advised not to drink it!

Of course my travel food of choice is beef jerky and foil packs of tuna. I did promise my wife I would eat the tuna at stops OUTSIDE of the RV.

Of course when I opened up the phones to suggestions for food to take with me, we got 'em!

Gary in Point Pleasant wanted me to know that as a retired trucker who spent four decades on the road.

His advice? Vitamin C, magnesium and plenty of fiber to keep the "bowels moving."

Other suggestions were MREs and flavored tuna packs and pizza. Not sure how the pizza would work, but I do have a microwave to heat it up.

The bottom line is that I'm on a mission to beat the arrival time of 3 p.m. Pacific. Most people are still betting the over thinking that there is no way I make it by then.

But as one listener said it through the free NJ1015 app chat:

"...I am going to take the under. Because, like me, you're an idiot and will make the trip because 'they' say you can't." — Gordon from the app chat.

See you on the other side! I'm leaving Friday and back on the air Monday, August 30!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

