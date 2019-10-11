South Toms River Girl with medical condition missing for a week

South Toms River Police are asking for your help finding a 17-year-old girl with a medical condition who has been missing for more than a week.

Lissette Amaro-Meneses, a student at Toms River High School South in Ocean County, was last seen about 10:20 a.m. Oct. 3, when she walked out of school, The Asbury Park Press reports police say.

Amaro-Meneses suffers from kidney issues and her mother fears that she may face health complications if she isn't getting treatment, according to the report.

Amaro-Menses has black hair and brown eyes and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She was last seen wearing jeans, brown boots, a gold chain necklace with a small gold cross and medium-sized hoop earrings, according to police.

If you have any information, contact South Toms River police at 732-349-0313.

