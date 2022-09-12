South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend

The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer.

There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.

Offering tastes from local breweries including Brotherton Brewing Company from Atco.

A $10 tasting fee is not included in the entrance price.

Over a dozen wineries from all over South Jersey including Wagonhouse Winery, Bellview Winery, Terra Nonno Winery, Tomasello Winery, Coda Rossa Winery, DiMatteo's Vineyards, Valenzano Winery, Four Sisters Winery, Villari Vineyards, Vintner's Wife Cream Collection, White Horse Winery, and Salem Oak Vineyards!

There will be a DJ and several live bands including Five Dollar Shakes, Goodman Fiske, Jeff Selby and The Quixote Project, Legacy Band, and more TBA.

There will be plenty of food trucks offering a wide variety of culinary delights. The list includes Fireman Freddies BBQ, One More Bar & Grill, Just Fork It, Star of the Sea, Mannino's Cannoli Express, Gio's Steaks, Fig Charcuterie, Traveling Tomato Pizza, The Clean Plate, and quite a few more.

They are also local crafters from around the area and of course the best wines in New Jersey.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $35. VIP seats are also available you can check it all out here.

Along with South Jersey's best vineyards offering their best wines, Valenzano is introducing their latest product called fizz it’s a carbonated wine drink that comes in three different flavors and my family can’t seem to get enough.

When my daughter lived in Texas for six years, she made sure she flew home the weekend of this wine festival every year.

It's that big of a deal in this area as it's probably the biggest event every September in South Jersey. The weather for this Saturday so far looks perfect.

Valenzano Winery is located right off Route 206 in Shamong just a few miles north of Hammonton.

