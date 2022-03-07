South Brunswick, NJ dad tosses baby from window of burning apartment

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — It was a scary morning that could have had a completely different ending.

Police received several 911 calls just after 8 a.m. about a fire in a building of the South Ridge apartment complex off Route 522.

All three South Brunswick fire companies — Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park, and Kingston — responded to the fire.

Arriving officers and firefighters said a man was seen sticking his head out of a second-floor window of the burning apartment.

That's when a man threw a baby out the window and police officers and firefighters caught the child.

Moments later, the father also jumped headfirst out the second-floor window and he, too, was caught by officers.

Miraculously, both the baby and the father suffered only minor injuries.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

The American Red Cross was on the scene helping the nearly 50 people displaced by the fire.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

