Cars hit 2 South Brunswick, NJ homes in one hour

⭕ The cars hit homes in South Brunswick within an hour of each other Saturday

⭕ South Brunswick Fire Chief Scott Smith's home was struck

⭕ A 75-year-old driver hit the wrong pedal in the other incident

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two separate houses were hit by vehicles on Saturday including the home of the fire chief.

South Brunswick police said a car careened into Chief Scott Smith's home on Ridge Road around 4:40 p.m. shattering a window and wall. The car narrowly missed Smith and his young son inside. The 24-year-old driver of the car had a seizure, causing him to lose control, officials said.

Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said the driver, a woman, was treated and released.

Car after crashing into a home on Ridge Road in South Brunswick 6/29/24 Car after crashing into a home on Ridge Road in South Brunswick 6/29/24 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Driver hits the wrong pedal

Less than an hour later, a 75-year-old driver backing out of their driveway on Andover Drive hit the accelerator instead of the brake, according to police. The driver backed across the street and hit two air conditioning units and a decorative brick wall in addition to the house.

Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 that no one was charged in either incident.

Both homes were inspected the township building inspector and found to be structurally sound, according to Ryan.

Car that struck a house on Andover Drive in South Brunswick 6/29/24 Car that struck a house on Andover Drive in South Brunswick 6/29/24 (South Brunswick police) loading...

