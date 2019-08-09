Man charged in hit-run that killed South Brunswick biker

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 57-year-old Jamesburg man has been charged with crashing into a motorcycle and leaving its 25-year-old rider to die on the road.

Peter Prete was arrested Thursday at his home following the crash about 8:50 p.m. on Cranbury and Davidson Mill roads.

Prosecutors say Prete was in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler that crashed into Cory Holsten. Investigators say Prete fled the scene.

Holsten, a resident of the Dayton section of the township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prete was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident and was issued several motor vehicle summonses.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Prete had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.

