Sour opening day for South Jersey baseball fans

We've talked a lot on the station this week about how baseball has impacted our lives. We heard from countless callers about their experiences growing up.

Whether it be going to games with their parents as a kid, or the flip side of them bringing their kids to their first game and watching their face light up as they saw the action for the first time.

Some of the stories really make you tear up when you hear them. It's amazing how much sports can impact us in one way or another.

But on the flip side of that, you can have the baseball memory that the Phillies provided their fans with today. A 9-3 shellacking by the Braves. A game that at one point was going by so fast, turned into a game Phillies fans couldn't wait to see end.

Opening day is such an awesome experience especially when you get to be there in-person to see it. Unfortunately, those in attendance today got to see a clunker.

After Zack Wheeler threw six impeccable innings, the bullpen, roughly, did the exact opposite.

Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado and Connor Brogdon did their best Three Stooges impression en route to imploding and giving up nine total runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

If it felt similar to you for some reason, that would be because last year the Phillies pulled the same shenanigans. They blew a five-run lead on opening day last year on the way to an 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers.

This year they blew a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning to the Braves.

Baseball is a long season, so plenty of hiccups are to be expected. But on a day so many were looking forward to for months, the Phillies didn't give their fans much to cheer about.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

